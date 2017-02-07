Raging 2-Alarm Fire Destroys Home In Harrowgate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A raging two-alarm fire in the Harrowgate section of Philadelphia has left two families without homes on Tuesday morning.

It happened sometime around 1 a.m. in the 3500 block of Jasper Street.

Officials tell CBS Philly that a man woke up in the middle of the night to find a fire in his kitchen.

Three adults and three children were able to escape the fire uninjured, but sadly, two dogs perished in the blaze.

Authorities say the fire does not seem suspicious in nature, but has left two families without a place to live.

According to neighbors, the man fled his home with just the clothes on his back.

“He left everything inside his house, the fire was very bad,” said Sonya Hernandez. “Never I see something like that in my life”.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.