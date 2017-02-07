Help Not Called for Hours After PSU Student Falls Down Steps

February 7, 2017 9:53 AM
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — A Penn State University student fell down some steps during a party at a fraternity house, and police say paramedics weren’t called until about 12 hours later.

State College police say sophomore Timothy Piazza died Saturday at Hershey Medical Center. He had been transferred there after being found unconscious at the bottom of the basement steps in the Beta Theta Pi house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday.

Police say Piazza reportedly fell down the steps about 11 p.m. Thursday, during a party.

Penn State has suspended the fraternity, which has also been put on a “cease and desist” order from the school’s Interfraternity Council and the fraternity’s national organization.

The cause of manner of Piazza’s death remains under investigation.

Police say the fraternity is cooperating, and investigators are obtaining unspecified video from the group.

