Philly To Host Medical Marijuana Training

February 7, 2017
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is hosting medical marijuana experts and those who want to get involved in the business.

Last October, Scott Shank gave up his career as an electrical engineer to become a founding member of a Silver Spring, Maryland-based cannabis healthcare company called Agrimed Industries.

“I saw cannabis itself as hugely beneficial to humanity, so it seemed like a great fit and I jumped in headfirst and have been really enjoying it ever since,” said Shank.

Shank is applying for permits to grow, process, and distribute medical marijuana in Southwestern Pennsylvania. And this week, he and others who want to take the plunge are getting a primer on the industry and its best practices from Dr. Jahan Marcu of Americans for Safe Access.

“It comes with a foundation in core cannabis. What is it, how does cannabis work as a medicine, the conflict between state and federal law that’s required for all our training programs,” Marcu explained.

Cannabis is one of the fastest growing industries in the nation, and it will plant roots in Pennsylvania later this year.

The State Health Department is expected to approve permits for up to 12 grower/processors, and as many as 27 dispensaries by early summer.

