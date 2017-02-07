NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Female Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Student

February 7, 2017 12:22 PM
Filed Under: Heather Montero, Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office, Pennsylvania State Police

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — An Emmaus High School teacher is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student.

The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office says Heather Montero, 36, of Allentown, had a relationship with a female student at the high school.

Pennsylvania State Police were initially contacted by Lehigh County Children and Youth in November 2015 about the alleged relationship.

During the investigation, authorities say they found a series of Twitter messages between Montero and the student. They also say they recovered intimate notes and letters between the two.

Montero has been suspended with pay from East Penn School District.

Montero has been charged with one count each of unlawful contact with minors and corruption of minors.

