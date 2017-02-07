DeVos ‘Unqualified And Unfit’ Says Philadelphia Federation Of Teachers

by Steve Tawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers came out strongly against President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education.
PFT President Jerry Jordan says it became glaringly apparent during the recent Senate confirmation hearing that Betsy DeVos was “an unqualified, unfit nominee.”
“She clearly has demonstrated that she’s unprepared to assume the job of Secretary of Education,” Jordan said.
While DeVos has pledged to be a “strong advocate for great public schools,” Jordan says she has spent millions of dollars undermining public education, by promoting charter schools and private school vouchers.
“She has been a staunch supporter of having private companies operate charter schools, and resources have been taken away from public schools in Detroit and other places in Michigan,” explained Jordan.
Jordan says by confirming her nomination, Republicans in the senate are demonstrating “an anti-public school ideology over the needs of America’s schoolchildren.”
“We’re really disappointed, but we will go on,” said Jordan.
He also points out that Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey received thousands of calls and emails from constituents to vote against her confirmation, but Jordan says Toomey ignored them.
The PFT says he showed “political favoritism to DeVos, one of his major campaign donors.”
One Comment
That’s it…even though I’m surprised they would admit to it
SCHOOL VOUCHERS
Giving children from low income families and bad neighborhoods a chance at a “good/better education” through a “voucher” that would allow that child from a low income family to go to a better school of his/her choice that is outside that child’s zip code
Yes…the DemocRats don’t want your poor low income child to be in the same school as their high income child’s school
In other words…stick to your own district
DemocRat suck