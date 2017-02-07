DeVos ‘Unqualified And Unfit’ Says Philadelphia Federation Of Teachers

by Steve Tawa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers came out strongly against President Trump’s pick for Secretary of Education.

PFT President Jerry Jordan says it became glaringly apparent during the recent Senate confirmation hearing that Betsy DeVos was “an unqualified, unfit nominee.”

“She clearly has demonstrated that she’s unprepared to assume the job of Secretary of Education,” Jordan said.

While DeVos has pledged to be a “strong advocate for great public schools,” Jordan says she has spent millions of dollars undermining public education, by promoting charter schools and private school vouchers.

“She has been a staunch supporter of having private companies operate charter schools, and resources have been taken away from public schools in Detroit and other places in Michigan,” explained Jordan.

Jordan says by confirming her nomination, Republicans in the senate are demonstrating “an anti-public school ideology over the needs of America’s schoolchildren.”

“We’re really disappointed, but we will go on,” said Jordan.

He also points out that Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey received thousands of calls and emails from constituents to vote against her confirmation, but Jordan says Toomey ignored them.

The PFT says he showed “political favoritism to DeVos, one of his major campaign donors.”