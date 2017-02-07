Caught On Camera: Man Knocked Unconscious While Attending Charity Basketball Game

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was knocked unconscious after he was punched by two people while at a charity basketball game in Olney.

Authorities say around 4:00 p.m. on January 28, a 25-year-old male was at the charity game, at International Christian High School on the 400 block of East Tabor Road, when he was punched by an unknown male while he was sitting on the bench.

Police say while the victim was being treated for injuries from the initial assault, a second suspect approached him and punched him a second time, knocking him unconscious.

Both suspects then fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say the victim was taken to Elkins Park, Albert Einstein Medical Center and treated for facial injuries.

Authorities describe the first suspect as a black male, in his late teens to early twenties. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts, gray sneakers and was in the company of a female.

Police describe the second suspect as a black male, late teens to early twenties. He was wearing a dark-colored tank top over a white t-shirt and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or submit a tip by calling: 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.