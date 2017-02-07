Philadelphia Boys Choir Donates Thousands To Help Homeless Veterans

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Members of the Philadelphia Boys Choir gave back to the community and donates thousands of dollars Tuesday to help homeless veterans.

Wearing their signature red jackets, the boys also put on red hard hates to make a very special presentation.

“We are proud and privileged to offer this check of $2,500 to Help USA,” said Jeffrey Smith, director and conductor of the Philadelphia Boys Choir.

Choir members stopped by the former Spring Garden School to donate a portion of their holiday ticket sales to the organization Help USA, which helps the homeless find affordable housing.

“We were excited to hear about the project right in our neighborhood and we thought it would be a great way to give back to our community,” said Smith.

After the check presentation, the boys toured the building for a first-hand look at the construction.

The money will help the Philadelphia Housing Authority convert the former school into 37 affordable housing units for low-income seniors. Twelve of the units will go to homeless veterans.

The building has been vacant for decades, but now it will serve as a home for the homeless.

Help USA says the building will be renovated and ready for residents by September.