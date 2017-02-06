Shuttered Trump Taj Mahal Going Up For Sale

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is planning to sell the shuttered Taj Mahal in Atlantic City.
The casino closed last October. At the time, the main workers union for the casino was on strike.
Identity Theft Still A Problem Despite Increased Security
Icahn said he made up his mind after the legislature passed a bill that would have stripped him of his casino license for five years.
Governor Chris Christie vetoed the measure on Monday saying it “shamelessly,” backed one side in a labor dispute.