Record Setting Day For Rosemont’s Naone-Carter

February 6, 2017 2:15 PM By Matt Leon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was quite the day on Saturday for Division III Rosemont College forward Lohi Naone-Carter.

The freshman from Sterling High School set a program record with a 46-point explosion in a 77-57 road win against Keystone College.
“It feels great and I think it’s unbelievable,” Naone-Carter tells KYW Newsradio about setting the record.

Listen to the entire interview with Rosemont College’s Lohi Naone-Carter:

 

Naone-Carter finished 18 of 28 from the field (the 18 field goals also set a program record), hitting two of five three-point shots. She was 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and pulled down 10 rebounds.

“It was in the first quarter, I just started getting a whole bunch of lay-ups,” Naone-Carter says. “I had put-backs. And then my coach told my teammates, ‘Give the ball to the hot hand’ and I was like, ‘I guess you guys have to get it to me.’”

And Naone-Carter says they did a great job of feeding her the rock.

“I want to thank them for that,” she says. “Because without them I wouldn’t have been able to score that much.”

When it was all said and done, Naone-Carter says she was taken a bit aback at her final stat line.

“I was very surprised,” she says. “Because at half-time, my coach told me I had 25. I didn’t even think that was possible for a freshman to get 25 points in the first half of a game. Then after the game was over, my assistant coach told me, ‘You had 46.’ I was like, ‘What!?’”

While this performance is a headline-grabber, success is nothing new for Naone-Carter during what has been an outstanding first season on campus. She had 37 points on January 28th in a win over Cedar Crest and she is the leading scorer on the Ravens at 18.6 ppg. She is also tied for the team lead at 8.5 rebounds a game. The double-double on Saturday was her ninth of the season.

Naone-Carter and the Ravens will return to action on Wednesday night when they host Neumann University on the Main Line in Colonial States Athletic Conference action.

More from Matt Leon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Mountain Tubing
How Often Is Punxsutawney Phil Correct?

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia