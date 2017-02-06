Record Setting Day For Rosemont’s Naone-Carter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It was quite the day on Saturday for Division III Rosemont College forward Lohi Naone-Carter.

The freshman from Sterling High School set a program record with a 46-point explosion in a 77-57 road win against Keystone College.

“It feels great and I think it’s unbelievable,” Naone-Carter tells KYW Newsradio about setting the record.

Listen to the entire interview with Rosemont College’s Lohi Naone-Carter:

Naone-Carter finished 18 of 28 from the field (the 18 field goals also set a program record), hitting two of five three-point shots. She was 8 of 12 from the free-throw line and pulled down 10 rebounds.

“It was in the first quarter, I just started getting a whole bunch of lay-ups,” Naone-Carter says. “I had put-backs. And then my coach told my teammates, ‘Give the ball to the hot hand’ and I was like, ‘I guess you guys have to get it to me.’”

And Naone-Carter says they did a great job of feeding her the rock.

“I want to thank them for that,” she says. “Because without them I wouldn’t have been able to score that much.”

When it was all said and done, Naone-Carter says she was taken a bit aback at her final stat line.

“I was very surprised,” she says. “Because at half-time, my coach told me I had 25. I didn’t even think that was possible for a freshman to get 25 points in the first half of a game. Then after the game was over, my assistant coach told me, ‘You had 46.’ I was like, ‘What!?’”

While this performance is a headline-grabber, success is nothing new for Naone-Carter during what has been an outstanding first season on campus. She had 37 points on January 28th in a win over Cedar Crest and she is the leading scorer on the Ravens at 18.6 ppg. She is also tied for the team lead at 8.5 rebounds a game. The double-double on Saturday was her ninth of the season.

Naone-Carter and the Ravens will return to action on Wednesday night when they host Neumann University on the Main Line in Colonial States Athletic Conference action.