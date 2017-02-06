Officials: Bucks County Man Facing Child Rape Charges

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Bucks County District Attorney and the Falls Township Police Department say they are holding a press conference to announce charges against a suspected child rapist.
Authorities say William Charles Thomas is suspected of sexual assaults against children dating back 40 years and continuing to the present.
Officials say he is facing charges of: rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault of a child.
Authorities say Thomas was arrested late last week on child pornography charges and the additional charges were filed today.
District Attorney Matthew Weintraub and police are urging any other victims, or anyone with knowledge of the suspected crimes, to come forward with information.
There will be a news conference at 11 a.m.
