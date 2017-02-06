News, Politics and Entertainment with The Chris Stigall Show | February 6

6am- The New England Patriots rally from 25 points down to beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl 51.
6:05am- President George H.W. Bush performed the coin toss prior to the start of Super Bowl 51.
6:10am- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won an NFL record 4th Super Bowl MVP and a record 5th Super Bowl victory.
6:20am- Melissa McCarthy portrayed White House press secretary Sean Spicer on this weekends SNL.
6:35am- What’s Trending: Lady Gaga song at the Super Bowl Half Time Show; Donald Trump watched the Super Bowl at Mar-a-Lago; Best Super Bowl Commercials.
6:50am- Donald Trump sat down with Bill O’Reilly. During the interview Trump compared America to Vladimir Putin.
7am- Monday Morning Matchup- Chris talks to Michael Bronstein and Colin Hanna about Trump’s comments on Putin and whether or not Trump’s immigration executive order will end up being settled by the Supreme Court.
7:25am- Comedian Jimmy Failla joins the show to discuss last nights Super Bowl.
8am- Former Philadelphia Eagle Ike Reese calls in to break down last nights Patriots-Falcons game.
8:35am- What’s Trending: Patriots win the NFL’s first ever over time Super Bowl; Lady Gaga sang God Bless America; Netflix announces the release date for season 2 of Stranger Things; “Split” was the number one movie at the box office.