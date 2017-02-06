Expert Testifies In Damages Phase Of Salvation Army Collapse Case

by Steve Tawa
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An expert witness, called by plaintiffs’ lawyers in the deadly Salvation Army Thrift Store collapse case, described how one victim suffered for hours in the rubble.
Forensic pathologist Dr. Wayne Ross, who described himself as a medical detective, testified about how one of the victims died in the rubble.
He told jurors 75-year-old Juanita Harmon’s body was located 10-and-a-half hours after the sudden collapse.
Dr. Ross testified, based on photos, medical reports, and depositions, Mrs. Harmon died of complications from a traumatic neck injury 6-8 hours after the collapse.
He says her spinal cord was compromised, but she was in an angel pocket and was conscious for hours.
Jurors looked at large-screen photos from the collapse scene, but when it came time to view morgue images, they were put in individual envelopes and the judge advised jurors “you could view them if it helps, or not.”