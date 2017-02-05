New Jersey Landscaper Dies In Wood Chipper Accident

LEBANON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey community is in shock after a landscaper was killed operating a wood chipper in Hunterdon County.
Authorities say 24-year-old Hayden Balboa of Washington Township owned a landscaping company and was working at a home on Musconetcong Road in Lebanon Township on Thursday when the accident occurred.
Prosecutors say the death appears to be accidental.
No further details were available.
