Gov. Christie Defends Trump’s Respect Comments Of Vladmir Putin On CBS Face The Nation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In an interview which aired before the Super Bowl on Sunday on Fox News, President Trump faced Bill O’Reilly.

On Sunday he asked President Trump if he respected President Vladmir Putin of Russia, Trump responded with, “I do respect Putin,” stating he respects a lot of people.

Sunday morning on CBS Face The Nation, Governor Chris Christie answered questions about that comment, and President Trump’s relationship with Russian Leader Vladmir Putin.

During his primary Presidential campaign, Chris Christie said America must be “the strongest moral power for what is good and what is right in the world,” and repeated the sentiment on CBS Face the Nation with John Dickerson.

“America is the moral leader of the world, America has to set that tone,” he said.

Host Dickerson then asked Christie if the President’s comments about Russian leader Vladmir Putin, a known killer, represents that same moral tone.

“John, listen, I’ve known the President for 15 years, and I know exactly what he meant by those comments.”

Christie explained based on how Trump views foreign nations.

“He respects Vladmir Putin, because he believes that the leaders of countries get to get treated with respect. He wants to be treated with respect around the world, and he wants to be treated with respect.

Christie continued saying that Trump’s respect for Putin wouldn’t interefere with policy or the future of the US, and said dialoging between countries would make for a safer world.