Monday Service Affected After Cracks Found In SEPTA Market-Frankford Line Cars

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Riders will have their commute affected Monday after cracks were found in SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line cars. Two SEPTA Market Frankford cars have been taken out of service this weekend after cracks were found.

Beginning tomorrow morning, between 30-40 more will be removed, SEPTA officials tell us this is for safety reasons.

#BREAKING: Cracks found in @SEPTA Market-Frankford Line cars. About 1/3 of fleet to be taken out of service Monday. More on @KYWNewsradio — Andrew Kramer (@Philly_Kramer) February 5, 2017

SEPTA officials say about one-third of its fleet will be taken out of service Monday.

SEPTA will hold a press conference updating the situation Monday at 1:00 p.m.

Trains will operate with longer headways, and supplemental bus service will be provided.

Market Frankford Line trains will be running tomorrow between 69th Street Transportation Center and the Frankford Transopration Center. Otherwise about 60 shuttle buses will be used to get people around during the morning and afternoon rush.

SEPTA is advising you give yourself plenty of extra.

All service information can be found at SEPTA.org.