Trump Sparking Increase In Local Political Involvement

by Pat Loeb

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are signs that the election of Donald Trump may ignite an increase in political involvement.

Among those signs, a recent surge of interest in Philadelphia’s election system. Hundreds of Philadelphians are exploring a run for the most basic city office.

Political action group Philly 3.0 recently held a workshop on how to run for Committee-person.

It sold out in three days.

So they added another. It sold out too.

“We were obviously astounded by the response,” said CEO Ali Perelman.

She attributes it to the November election results.

“It was such a profoundly surprising moment, and the shock was a catalyst,” Perelman said.

That was certainly the case for Brandy Bones, who attended the workshop.

But even more, she was angry.

“I was kind of blown away. I just felt galvanized to be a part of changing what the democratic party values are,” Bones said.

There are more than 6000 committee seats in Philadelphia, many of them vacant. If you’re interested, go to phila3-0.org for information.