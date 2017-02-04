PSPCA Hopes ‘Super’ Promotion Helps Score Homes For Cats

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –It’s Super Bowl weekend and the Pennsylvania SPCA is hoping you might want to watch the big game with a new pet.

The SPCA kicked off the Kitten Bowl on Saturday. It’s an effort to find forever homes for shelter cats.

Dozens of cat lovers visited the Erie Avenue shelter in North Philadelphia in search of a new furry friend.

“We have tons of highly adoptable cats and kittens, and we are having a promotion where it’s $25 off any cat or kitten at our shelter,” said Angela Schmitt, the adoption supervisor at the shelter. “Sometimes it’s love at first sight when you see the cat that you want and the cat reaches out. It’s kind of like they choose each other.”

That’s exactly what happened to Romaine.

“I fell in love with Jodi because he’s gray and white,” she said. “He kind of reminded me of a cat I had in the past.”

The promotion runs through the entire weekend.