GI Issues More Likely In Children With Autism

by Lynne Adkins
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Children with autism are more likely to have gastrointestinal issues than a child not on the spectrum.
If your child has an autism spectrum disorder, they are three-and-a-half times more likely to have GI problems, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control.
Dr. Amanda Bennett, a developmental behavioral pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, says the issues generally involve constipation or diarrhea.
“I think for some kids, especially when we’re looking at constipation or diarrhea symptoms, food selection can play a roll in the types of bowel movements that they’re having, and some children with autism spectrum disorders are more selective about the types of foods they eat,” she explained.
Dr. Bennett says if there are no physical reasons for the issues, families are given strategies to take that include dietary changes and over-the-counter medications.