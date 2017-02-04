1 Dead, 3 Injured In West Oak Lane Crash

February 4, 2017 9:22 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Crash, Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and three others were injured in a crash overnight in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and Stenton Avenue.

Police say a car traveling northbound on Broad Street was making a left turn onto Stenton Avenue when it was struck by an SUV.

The impact of the collision caused the SUV to spin out and strike a poll.

Authorities say a male passenger inside the SUV was killed in the crash. The female driver was taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two women inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

