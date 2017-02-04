1 Dead, 3 Injured In West Oak Lane Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and three others were injured in a crash overnight in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.
It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and Stenton Avenue.
Police say a car traveling northbound on Broad Street was making a left turn onto Stenton Avenue when it was struck by an SUV.
The impact of the collision caused the SUV to spin out and strike a poll.
Authorities say a male passenger inside the SUV was killed in the crash. The female driver was taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two women inside the other vehicle were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.