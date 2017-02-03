Study: Men More Likely To Cry After Critical Job Performance Review Than Women

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent study finds that men are more likely to cry after a job performance review than women.
According to AOL, a study conducted by computer software company Adobe found that 25 percent of men have cried following a critical review from their boss, compared to 18 percent of women.
The study finds that men were more likely than women to quit or look for another job following a bad review. Four in 10 workers would also switch jobs to a company that didn’t conduct performance reviews.
“The traditional review is based on rating and ranking, and there is an element of subjectivity. You’re giving it your all, and someone is going to put a label on you,” Donna Morris, executive vice president of employee experience at Adobe, told Bloomberg. “That’s very hard for individuals to accept.”
Adobe conducted the survey among 1,500 office workers in the U.S.