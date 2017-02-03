Region Art Show Captures Talent At 30 Public High Schools

February 3, 2017 9:16 PM By John McDevitt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s the 30th anniversary of a juried art show featuring the best work of high school students from 30 public high schools in Bucks and Montgomery counties.

There are more than 300 pieces in the Mideastern Region and Pennsylvania State Education Association’s, (MER/PSEA) “Touch the Future” art show.

There are 14 categories including printmaking, jewelry, metals, 2-D mixed media, painting – acrylic, oil,watercolor, and digital photography.

Lynne Pribis is an art teacher at Upper Dublin High school and chair of the show.

“If we didn’t have the support from our public schools with the art program some of these students wouldn’t be able to pursue their dreams and their imaginations and their creativity. So it’s really important that we continue to support the arts in our public schools.”

The exhibition runs Feb. 5 through , March 2 at Arcadia University Commons Art Gallery Area located 450 S. Easton Road in Glenside.

