Plans In The Works For Home Grace Kelly Grew Up In

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The house Grace Kelly grew up in, now owned by her son Prince Albert of Monaco, is being restored, and plans are in the works for how it will be used.

To some Philadelphians, the 3-story brick house on the northwest corner of Henry Avenue and Coulter Street is “The Kelly House.”

But for John B. Kelly III, “It’s Ma Kelly’s house. Because when I was growing up, Pop had already passed, so it was just Ma’s house.”

It was built in the ’20s by the grandfather whose name he bears, the founder of Kelly for Brickwork.

“The whole house, from a brick construction point of view, is amazing, and there’s not a crack in it. He used this great mortar that doesn’t need repointing, and it’s almost a hundred years old.”

But inside, it needs some work, which Kelly and his sister Susan Kelly Von Medicus are overseeing — updating wiring, plumbing, restoring the house to the way it looked when the family lived there.

He says Albert’s plans for how the house will be used are still being formed.

“We still need to work out details with the neighbors and zoning and so forth.”

Plans may include offices for Prince Albert’s environmental foundation, and Kelly says they may do programs with the city’s rowing community, and the East Falls Historical Society.

“We’re looking at maybe doing some joint programming with the Princess Grace Irish Library, where we could do maybe do poetry readings and play readings, maybe in conjunction with the (Old Academy) playhouse, where she got started.”

Kelly says,”Some of those events will be open to the public. I don’t believe that we will have it as a full-time museum.”

Some features from Grace’s childhood will be preserved, like the closet door upstairs marked with the four Kelly kids’ growth measurements.

“It’s kind of a nice touch to picture them as kids standing there with Pop Kelly with the ruler, marking their heights every year on the door.”

Kelly says it’s already become a gathering place for the extended family.

“I think that’s one of the things Albert likes about doing this. It helps provide a venue for family to keep together as well.”