Philly Pops Team Up To Pay Tribute To One Of The Beatles’ Most Popular Albums

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Beatlemania is about take over Philadelphia.

Starting Friday evening, the Philly Pops and a group called the Classical Mystery Tour team up to honor a major milestone for one of the Beatles’ most popular albums.

Eyewitness News Reporter Jan Carabeo caught up with two of the show’s stars to find out why Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band is still regarded as one of the most revolutionary albums of all time.

Beatles songs are recognizable within the first few notes.

Their popularity spans generations.

But it was the group’s 1967 Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band that changed music forever.

Rolling Stone calls it the most important rock and roll album ever made.

“That was the first time anyone really thought through a concept album, or making the album tour rather than the band tour,” Paul Curatolo says.

Curatolo portrays Paul McCartney on stage.

New sounds were created for Sgt. Pepper’s, which were hard to recreate at that time for a live performance, making touring nearly impossible.

Music on the album also utilized orchestral arrangements.

Now, on the album’s 50th anniversary, the Philly Pops is bringing those famous notes to the Kimmel Center stage.

“We’re able to actually recreate these things live with an orchestra and mix the sound for the audience that sounds really good and close to the original recordings,” Jim Owen says. Owen portrays John Lennon.

Owen and Curatolo are part of the Classical Mystery Tour. The group looks and sounds like the original Fab Four. They’ve toured the world playing exclusively with symphony orchestras.

Together with the Philly Pops, the show will feature songs not only from that revolutionary album, but also other fan favorites.

“When people walk out of the theater, everybody is definitely on a high and uplifted because the songs are so great and the message is so good — all you need is love,” Owen says.

“Sgt. Pepper Celebration” with the Philly Pops and the Classical Mystery Tour runs through Sunday.

Tickets are available here.