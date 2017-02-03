Jim Kenney Stands With Muslim Community; President Stands By New Anti-Immigration Policies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — In light of new federal anti-Muslim immigration orders, Philadelphia mayor Jim Kennedy attends a Muslim prayer service to reach out to those most impacted by the President’s decisions.

Speaking to Muslims attending services at the Muslim american Society, Philadelphia Jim Kenney did not mince words.

“You are patriotic Americans and no one’s going to ever take that away from you. No one!”

He came to personally reassure the city’s Muslim community.

“I am telling you, we will get through this,” he said. “We’ve gotten through world wars, we’ve gotten through many things. We will get through this and we’ll come out the other end better off for it.”

The people here could be seen wiping away tears.

“Because we’re Muslims and a lot of people hate us,” one woman said.

“I really loved his message because people really think we’re bad and stuff so I like how he stuck up for us,” another young boy said.

Later, the mayor addressed how emotional his message was, especially to the children here.

“Sometimes I wanna cry, too. I find myself tearing up a lot these days and it’s a very emotional time in our country and our city.”