Federal Government Working To Guarantee Citizens Earn Income Tax Credit

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tax season is underway, and the federal government wants to make sure everyone who is eligible for the earned income tax credit gets what is coming to them.

If you made less than 53-thousand 505 dollars last year, you may be eligible for the earned income tax credit. or EITC. Steve Balsam is accounting professor at Temple University:

“The credit could be quite substantial. It actually, the maximum, if you hit the right spot on the income distribution, if you’re married, if you have three or more children, it actually tops out at 6-thousand-269-dollars for the year 2016.”

Balsam says Temple University accounting students and alumnae are providing free tax assistance to the public at the Ambler campus every Saturday from now until April 9th, with a focus on the EITC.

Other agencies are also offering free tax assistance.

For more information. go to IRS.treasury.gov/freetaxprep.