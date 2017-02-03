Board: Pennsylvania Casino Served Player 27 Drinks In 9 Hours

February 3, 2017 12:02 PM
Filed Under: casino

MOUNT POCONO, Pa. (AP) — The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board has fined a casino $25,000 for serving a gambler 27 drinks in a nine-hour period.

Mount Airy Casino Resort says it won’t comment on the fine. The gambling board says the fine was levied as part of a consent agreement, meaning the casino isn’t contesting the penalty.

The board says the customer was playing table-top slot machines at a casino bar when he was served. The board found the customer was showing signs of intoxication after nine drinks, meaning the bartenders served him 18 drinks after he was obviously drunk.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

