Former DE Football Standout Worrilow, Ready To Make Mark On Super Bowl

WILMINGTON, De. (CBS) — On Super Bowl Sunday, keep your eye on 26-year-old Paul Worrilow. Before he was a linebacker for the NFC champions, the Atlanta Falcons, he was a star at the University of Delaware and before that, Concord High School in Wilmington.

Take a look at Worrilow’s 8th grade yearbook. Even back then, he knew what he wanted to be. “Watching him on the field, he made a play, he made an interception and returned it for a touchdown. It might have been his junior or sophomore year when he was still quite young and I said ‘boy this kid, he’s something special,'” said his high school coach, George Kosanovich.

Union President: Delaware Correctional Officer Who Lost His Life Saved Co-Workers’ Lives During Standoff

Worrilow is no stranger to championship games, leading Concord to Delaware’s state title as a junior and playing for the national title at Delaware. Concord’s current Head Coach, Greg Mitchell knows how hard he’s worked.

“His work ethic is what probably put him over the top, I mean, he’s not 6’4 and he’s not 245 pounds. He’s pretty average size for the NFL, I think he just outworked people and that’s what got him to the level he’s at now,” Mitchell said.

He adds that Worrilow is bringing the community together as Falcons fans, at least for one day.

“I think that people rally around the fact that a guy from a small state made it to the top level and is going to play in the biggest game on the top stage,” Mitchell explained. Worrilow’s former head coach, Kosanovich says don’t be surprised is he makes a big play in the big game.

“Anytime he gets on the field we’ll notice it. I guarantee you that we’ll be looking for number 55 that’s for sure and he’ll make himself seen while he’s out there. He’ll be flying around, he always does.”