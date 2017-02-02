Police: High School Cafeteria Worker Caught Selling Marijuana To Students On School Grounds

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia high school employee is accused of selling marijuana to students.
Philadelphia Police say narcotics officers caught 31-year-old Robert Lumpkin on surveillance video selling marijuana to students at George Washington High School on school grounds.
Lumpkin is a cafeteria worker at the high school.
While being surveilled, police stopped Lumpkin on the 4600 block of Whitaker Avenue for a traffic violation. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Lumpkin’s home.
Police say they found a total of $280 worth of marijuana in Lumpkin’s vehicle and home.
Lumpkin has been charged with possession and possession with the intent to deliver.