Police: High School Cafeteria Worker Caught Selling Marijuana To Students On School Grounds

February 2, 2017 1:57 PM
Filed Under: George Washington High School, Robert Lumpkin

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia high school employee is accused of selling marijuana to students.

Philadelphia Police say narcotics officers caught 31-year-old Robert Lumpkin on surveillance video selling marijuana to students at George Washington High School on school grounds.

Lumpkin is a cafeteria worker at the high school.

While being surveilled, police stopped Lumpkin on the 4600 block of Whitaker Avenue for a traffic violation. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained for Lumpkin’s home.

Police say they found a total of $280 worth of marijuana in Lumpkin’s vehicle and home.

Lumpkin has been charged with possession and possession with the intent to deliver.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia