Police: Man Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times In Southwest Philadelphia

February 2, 2017 11:22 AM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man died after being shot multiple times in Southwest Philadelphia early Thursday morning.

Police say officers responded to a call of a report of a person with a gun on the 1800 block of South 58th Street shortly after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man lying on the highway with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest and hand.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing.

