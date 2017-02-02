Police: Man Attacks People With Knife At Delaware Mall Bus Stop

NEWARK, Del. (CBS) — Authorities arrested a Wilmington man after he allegedly attempted to cut several people with a knife at the Christiana Mall.

Police say around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to the bus stop in front of the Nordstrom store for the report of a fight.

Upon arrival, troopers found the suspect, identified as 46-year-old Richard J. Williams, Jr., had been at the bus stop when he began to chase a male victim while armed with a large serrated kitchen knife.

The victim fled the area without sustaining any injuries, police say. Then, Williams allegedly targeted a second victim, a 22-year-old male, who was also standing at the bus stop.

Authorities say Williams swung the knife at the victim, striking him on his hand and wrist.

Mall security responded to the scene and surrounded the suspect.

Security members kept Williams away from other potential victims until two Delaware State Troopers arrived.

They ordered Williams to drop the knife, but authorities say he ignored their comments, and fled from the troopers on several occasions.

As the troopers approached Williams, he would allegedly turn and lunge at them with the knife.

Several more troopers, as well as officers from New Castle County Police, arrived at the mall and were able to take Williams into custody after a brief struggle and deployment of a taster by an officer from New Castle County Police.

Williams was transported to Christiana Hospital, where he was treated and released. He was then taken to Troop 2 and charged with assault, possession of a deadly weapon, aggravated menacing, resisting arrest, offensive touching of a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct.

He was arraigned and committed to the Howard Young Correctional Facility in default of $73,050 cash bail.

The 22-year-old victim was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

A Delaware State Trooper was also slightly injured during the struggle. He was treated and released from Christiana Hospital.