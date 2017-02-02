Philly School Teacher Wants To ‘Buy’ Toomey’s Vote

by Mike Dougherty

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philly-based art teacher and blogger is not happy about Senator Pat Toomey’s decision to vote in favor of Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education, and she’s started a satirical GoFundMe page to buy his vote.

Katherine Fritz doesn’t really think she can buy Senator Toomey’s vote.

“The point is to raise awareness about the fact that he has accepted campaign funding from someone that he is now poised to give immense power to,” Fritz explained.

Fritz is aware that her little joke is technically a felony, but she’s doing this to point out what she feels is a terrible cabinet pick.

“There are people who are vastly more qualified than Betsy DeVos to do that job,” said Fritz, “I watched all three hours of the Betsy DeVos hearing and I was kind of appalled and shocked that she didn’t know the answers to some really basic questions.”

She’s raised more than $7,000 so far. Fritz says it’s all going to three charities for children and education.

“And hopefully, also, that I can send Senator Toomey a message that he has a lot of constituents that are feeling particularly unheard at this moment in time,” Fritz said.

There was no response when we reached out to Toomey for comment.