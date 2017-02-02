Dom Show Notes 2.2.17

9:00-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the missing reporting on HHS nominee Tom Price and Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin and the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.
9:20-Hostage situation at a Delaware prison.
9:35-California Berkeley campus erupts in protest over Milo Yiannopoulos.
10:00-Steve Bannon the 2nd most powerful man in the world?
10:25-A new view of Islam from the White House?
11:00-Jessica Reyes from The News Journal, joined discussing the hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Delaware.
11:10-President Trump speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast.