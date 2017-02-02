Dom Show Notes 2.2.17

February 2, 2017 11:46 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-Senator Pat Toomey joined discussing the missing reporting on HHS nominee Tom Price and Treasury Secretary nominee Steve Mnuchin and the nomination of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

9:20-Hostage situation at a Delaware prison. 

9:35-California Berkeley campus erupts in protest over Milo Yiannopoulos.

10:00-Steve Bannon the 2nd most powerful man in the world? 

10:25-A new view of Islam from the White House? 

11:00-Jessica Reyes from The News Journal, joined discussing the hostage situation at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Delaware.

11:10-President Trump speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast.

11:25-Trump vowing to rid the Johnson Amendment.

More from Dom Giordano
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Hundreds Protest Trump, GOP Retreat
Philly Ranked No. 7 Football City

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia