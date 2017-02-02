Clowns Entertain South Philly Students Ahead Of Circus

by John McDevitt
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey circus will end its 146 year run for good in May. The last show in Philadelphia takes place later this month.
There was a lot of clowning around at a South Philadelphia Charter School Thursday in anticipation of the Greatest Show on Earth.
Professional clowns Andrew Scharff and Rob Ringling were entertaining the second grade class at the Philadelphia Performing Arts Charter School in South Philadelphia, demonstrating the art of clown performance.
“For me, when I see a kid that is all crazy and he can’t control himself, most people say that’s the class clown, but that is actually not the case. You need a kid that has control and can be the straight man and knows when to move or not to move,” said Scharff.
“In other words, we take our clowning very seriously,” added Ringling.
You’ll be able to see the professional clowns when the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus comes to town for the last time at the Wells Fargo Center, February 16th to the 20th.