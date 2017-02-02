A Look At The Tech Of The Philly Auto Show

by Ian Bush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s not just cars on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show, it’s also technology.

You don’t even have to be inside a ride to use some of the innovations.

BMW’s display key does what it says, a display on the key reassures you the doors are locked, the windows are shut, and the level of the gas tank.

But it also serves as a remote control to park some 5 or 7 series models: pull up next to a tight spot, get out of the car, press a button, and it does the dirty work.

On Chrysler’s show floor, “We put everything we could in it to make it comfortable from every seat,” said Matt McAlear.

Especially for kids along for the ride in the new Pacifica minivan.

“Dual 10.1-inch touchscreens mounted on the front row seatbacks. You can plug in your tablet and stream it to the screens,” McAlear explains.

There’s a bluray player, even HDMI ports to plug in a game console. It’s like you didn’t even leave the couch.