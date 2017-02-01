BREAKING: Authorities Respond To Hostage Situation At Delaware Prison

Police: Pregnant Woman Stabs Teen Inside Philly Store

February 1, 2017 1:40 PM
Filed Under: Philadelphia Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for an armed pregnant woman and a group of friends who attacked two people inside a store on Tuesday.

It happened around 4 p.m. when a 17-year-old girl was walking with two other teens.

Police say that’s when five to six women assaulted the teens outside of the 3100 block of Ridge Avenue.

The altercation, which spilled into a nearby store, left one of the teens stabbed by a pregnant woman who police say pulled a knife.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a stab wound to the forearm. She was treated and released.

Police have released video of the suspects involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

