Passion Is Focus Of New Installation At Rodin Museum

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just in time for Valentine’s Day, Philadelphia’s Rodin Museum re-opens with a theme of passionate embrace.
The Rodin Museum was closed for the month of January for some maintenance work and primarily to re-install the collection.
Curator Jennifer Thompson says,”Philadelphia is very fortunate to have a tremendous group of sculptures by Rodin left to us by a Philadelphian by the name of Jules Mastbaum. but we have so many Rodins we can’t show all at once, and we change the collection every two years.”
“To bring out a new theme, and this particular theme focuses on the idea of the kiss and passion and embarrassing figures in Rodin’s work.”
Works include Eternal Springtime and Youth Triumphant, and is centered on Philadelphia’s copy of The Kiss, commissioned in 1926.
Thompson says Rodin’s works are inspiring to many.
“There have been a number of proposals on the grounds of the Rodin Museum and obviously we would embrace that and would look forward to doing it.”
