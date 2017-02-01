Female Teacher Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With 16-Year-Old Girl

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County teacher is facing charges for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with a female student.
Nina Scott, of Downingtown, worked at The Villages – a court-ordered child-care facility in Radnor.
Police say the 28-year-old teacher admitted to having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl at the school.
According to police, the victim said the relationship started when she passed a note to Scott that read, “How would you feel if I kissed you?” The victim told authorities Scott returned the note saying she would not tell anyone.
Police say the relationship lasted from February until October of last year.
Scott faces several charges, including institutional sexual assault of a minor.