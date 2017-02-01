Montgomery County Church Very Familiar With Hurdles Faced By Refugees

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For a refugee to be admitted to the United States, it is hurdle after hurdle of screenings and background checks — a process that can take more than two years. It’s something very familiar to one Montgomery County church, which has been taking in families from war-torn countries for more than 20 years.

Before a refugee comes to the United States, they first have to register through the United Nations, and then go through a series of background checks and interviews by the FBI and Homeland Security.

“They actually keep going through security screenings throughout the process,” said Reverend Rebecca Kirkpatrick, with the Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church, “and so it takes so long that they are continually screened to make sure that that hasn’t changed at all through that lengthy process.”

Bryn Mawr Presbyterian Church has helped shelter refugees from Asia and Europe for the past couple decades. Reverend Kirkpatrick says once families are finished with the process, they are assigned to churches or non-profits to help them navigate life in their new country.

“Teach them how to use public transportation, teach them how to use U.S. currency and teach them how to do grocery shopping, to help them furnish an apartment,” she explained. “It’s helping them find local housing, helping them register for school, helping them make their medical appointments.”

Refugees are continuously monitored while in the United States.