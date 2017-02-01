Mayor Kenney Impressed By Students At Vocational High School In NE Philly

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — February is Technical Education Month and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney spent his morning on Wednesday meeting with teachers and students during a tour of Swenson Arts and Technology High School.

From baking to building, students at Swenson are set up for success as adults. The mayor was impressed with the work the students are doing.

“These kids are all performing at a high level,” Kenney said. “They’d be great employees in the public or private sector.”

During the tour, Mayor Kenney was told the school’s welding shop is inoperable because it needs an $800,000 overhaul.

“We’re importing welders from Europe to work in the Navy Yard,” the mayor said. “That doesn’t make any sense to me whatsoever when we have a welding shop that could be refurbished and turning out certified welders.”

Principal Collette Langston says the school’s graduation rate is 96%. Many students leave with professional certifications and each student leaves with skills for a lifetime.

“Teamwork, collaboration, problem solving,” Langston said. “They learn so much more than just the physical skills.”

She says there’s also a strong emphasis on academics, so students who decide to attend college are prepared for that as well.