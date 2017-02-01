College Hoops: A Look At What’s Ahead For City 6

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There are two games in the City 6 tonight.
(#4) Villanova will visit Providence. The 20-2 Wildcats beat the Friars at the Center back on January 21st, 78-68.
11-8 La Salle will be home to host UMass. The Explorers will be looking to snap a three-game losing streak.
As for the rest of the area teams:
Drexel returns to the court Thursday night with a visit to Towson.
Penn spends the weekend in New England, visiting Harvard on Friday night and Dartmouth on Saturday. This starts a critical stretch of five Ivy League games in ten days for the Quakers.
St. Joe’s returns to action Saturday night with a home game against Fordham.
Temple will host South Florida on Sunday as the Owls look for a second straight win after beating Tulane on Tuesday.
KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Josh Verlin of cityofbasketballlove.com about everything going on in the City 6.
