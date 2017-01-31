Rare Artifact Put Into Place As Museum Of American Revolution Gets Ready To Open

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Museum of the American Revolution in Old City is nearing the finish line.

It will open to the public on April 19.

It’s considered the first oval office. George Washington’s headquarters tent which served as his office and sleeping quarters during much of the revolutionary war.

First Oval Office installed at @AmRevMuseum. Its the centerpiece of exhibits. The museum opens in April. pic.twitter.com/NQ8yvgMvy3 — John McDevitt (@JohnMcDevittKYW) January 31, 2017

“It would have been erected at Valley Forge, York Town…”

Michael Quinn is the President and CEO of Museum of the American Revolution.

“The center part between the two poles, had an interior tent which set that off and that served as Washington’s office and working space. Then on one end was his sleeping quarters– at the other end was the sleeping quarters– of his enslaved assistant– Billy Lee who was a slave at Mount Vernon and was with Washington through much of the Revolution.”

The 300 square foot tent is behind glass in a temperature controlled room. It’s one of the largest display cases ever created for a rare artifact.

The tent will be apart of multi-layered mix media presentation in a 100 seat theater.