Philadelphia School Progress Report Shows Improvement

by Mike DeNardo
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia School District’s report card on itself is out, showing a modest improvement.
This is the fourth year for the School Progress Report, evaluating all district and most charter schools. They’re measured on achievement, school climate and progress – with progress making up half of the grade.
Schools are then placed into one of four tiers. More schools, 12, are in the top-tier. But 74% of Philly schools are in the bottom two tiers.
The district honored the top School Progress Report performers yesterday at Olney Elementary.
“Our teachers have really started working together to collaborate and really look at student data,” said Kate Sylvester, principal of Comly Elementary, the most improved elementary school.
“Not necessarily reaching the achievement targets that we want to be at yet — we’re getting there — but making progress towards them,” said Jodan Floyd, the principal at AMY Northwest, the most improved middle school.
74% of district schools showed an improvement in school climate over last year.