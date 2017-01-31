Woman Accused Of Using Fire Extinguisher To Beat Husband To Death

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A Willingboro woman is accused of using a fire extinguisher to beat her husband to death.

Laciana Tinsley, 42, has been charged with murder in the death of 74-year-old Douglas Tinsley.

Disgraced Villanova Professor Found Dead Days Before Prison Sentence

Burlington County Prosecutor Robert Bernardi said in a statement that an investigation revealed that Laciana Tinsley struck her husband in the head multiple times with a fire extinguisher.

The incident occurred in the first block on Hancock Lane in Willingboro on Monday. Douglas Tinsley was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Laciana Tinsley was taken into custody and she is being held at Burlington County Jail.

Sen. Rand Paul: We Need To Restrict Entry From More Nations

She has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The incident is being investigated by the Willingboro Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.