Woman Accused Of Using Fire Extinguisher To Beat Husband To Death

January 31, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Douglas Tinsley, Laciana Tinsley, Willingboro Police Department

WILLINGBORO, N.J. (CBS) — A Willingboro woman is accused of using a fire extinguisher to beat her husband to death.

Laciana Tinsley, 42, has been charged with murder in the death of 74-year-old Douglas Tinsley.

Burlington County Prosecutor Robert Bernardi said in a statement that an investigation revealed that Laciana Tinsley struck her husband in the head multiple times with a fire extinguisher.

The incident occurred in the first block on Hancock Lane in Willingboro on Monday. Douglas Tinsley was pronounced dead at the scene around 12:30 p.m.

Laciana Tinsley was taken into custody and she is being held at Burlington County Jail.

She has been charged with one count of murder and one count of possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

The incident is being investigated by the Willingboro Police Department and the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

