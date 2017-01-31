Flyers Go For Fourth Straight Win Against Hurricanes

January 31, 2017 2:15 PM By Matt Leon
Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Flyers will look to pick up where they left off before the NHL All-Star Break as they visit the Carolina Hurricanes tonight.

Philadelphia won three in a row prior to the break and with 56 points (25-19-6) the Flyers are currently holding down the final wildcard playoff berth in the East.

Carolina was going in the opposite direction prior to the break. The Hurricanes have lost five straight and looked pretty bad doing it, getting outscored 23-5 during this stretch.

These two teams have already met twice this season, the Flyers winning both match-ups back in October (6-3 on 10/22 at the Center and 4-3 on 10/30 in Raleigh).

Carolina is 21-20-7 and with 49 points the Hurricanes are seven points behind the Flyers in the playoff race.

Steve Mason is expected to start in net for the Flyers.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Sarah Baicker of TCN’s “Breakfast On Broad” to get her thoughts on the Flyers and tonight’s game.

 

