Dozens Of Saint Joseph’s University Students March In Support Of Immigrants

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Dozens of students at Saint Joseph’s University marched across campus Tuesday in support of immigrants affected by President Donald Trump’s travel ban.
Organizers say the demonstration affirms the school community’s message of inclusion for all people.
“We stand with everyone and we’re trying to give resources so that everyone knows that they’re welcome here,” said senior Niki Van Aller.
The march wrapped up with several student speakers and a rendition of the civil rights anthem “We Shall Overcome.”