Dom Show Notes 1.31.17

January 31, 2017 11:49 AM By Dom Giordano

9:00-President Trump fires acting Attorney General, Sally Yates.

9:10-Dan Lebatard criticizing Sage Steele.

9:35-Banning “sharia-supremacists.”

10:00-Senator Rand Paul joined discussing President Trump’s temporary ban executive order.

10:10-Trump expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee tonight. 

10:25-Boy Scouts ending their ban on transgender boys as members.

11:00-California considering becoming a Sanctuary State.

11:20-Democrat Senators skipping the committee of two Trump appointees. 

11:35-Philadelphia GOP Chairman, Joe DeFelice, joined discussing the issue of criminals released in Sanctuary Cities.

