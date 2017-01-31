Dom Show Notes 1.31.17

9:00-President Trump fires acting Attorney General, Sally Yates.
9:10-Dan Lebatard criticizing Sage Steele.
9:35-Banning “sharia-supremacists.”
10:00-Senator Rand Paul joined discussing President Trump’s temporary ban executive order.
10:10-Trump expected to announce his Supreme Court nominee tonight.
10:25-Boy Scouts ending their ban on transgender boys as members.
11:00-California considering becoming a Sanctuary State.
11:20-Democrat Senators skipping the committee of two Trump appointees.
11:35-Philadelphia GOP Chairman, Joe DeFelice, joined discussing the issue of criminals released in Sanctuary Cities.