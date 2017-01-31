Disgraced Villanova Professor Found Dead Days Before Prison Sentence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A former Villanova University professor has been found dead a couple of days before before he was scheduled to begin serving a 20-month federal prison sentence for child pornography charges, according to CBS News.

In March 2016, Christopher Haas, 60, was charged with possessing child pornography.

Radnor Township Lt. Andy Block said, “Dr. Haas was charged with 415 counts of sexual abuse of children.”

Police charged Haas after Villanova security officials observed him viewing child porn on a computer in a campus hall. Police were tipped by campus security personnel about Haas’ inappropriate use of a computer on campus, but it was police follow-up with federal homeland security personnel that brought to light the federal probe of Haas’ activities downloading images from a website.

The investigation lasted nearly four years.

According to CBS News, he pleaded guilty in September to accessing the internet with the intent to view child exploitation images.

On the morning of January 28, authorities say Haas was found dead in Exton, Pennsylvania. The medical examiner confirms his nature of death was suicide.

Police tell Eyewitness News that he sent letters to his relatives explaining his intentions.