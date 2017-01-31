Billionaire Mark Cuban Says Trump Travel Ban Will Do More Harm Than Good

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Billionaire businessman Mark Cuban on Tuesday night bashed President Donald Trump’s controversial travel ban, saying he believes the plan will do more harm than good.

Asked by CNN’s Erin Burnett on “OutFront” whether the ban would hurt the United States, the Dallas Mavericks owner and “Shark Tank” star responded, “Totally.”

“Look, let’s just be real clear,” Cuban said, “the ban was half-assed and half-baked.”

Trump signed an executive order Friday night to keep refugees from entering the country for 120 days and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations out for three months.

Cuban criticized Trump over the rollout of the plan, saying, “It wasn’t thought out, it was rushed, it was ridiculous. And when something like that happens, it calls into question the management skills of the guy in charge.”

He questioned why countries were excluded from the ban, asking “if the goal was security, why would you leave off any other countries that hosted terrorism? That’s like locking your front door and leaving all your windows open.”

But Cuban does not believe this will force Trump supporters to change their tune. “If you supported him, and voted for him,” he said, “you love him even more now.”

Despite his repeated attacks on Trump during the campaign, Cuban said he reached out to Trump after he won the election, and remains willing to work with him. Cuban revealed, “I sent him a congratulatory email, got a thank you and that’s been it.”

“But I’m happy to help,” he said, adding, “Look, he’s our guy. I’m an American first. Everything else comes second.”

