Crews Battle Raging House Fire In Bensalem

January 31, 2017 7:10 AM
Filed Under: Bensalem, Bucks County, fire

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS)—Firefighters in Bucks County are working to control a raging house fire on Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the 2200 block of Byberry Road around 5:30 a.m. in Bensalem.

Authorities say an elderly woman was rescued after firefighters found her trapped on the first floor of the residence. She was transported to the hospital where she’s currently listed in critical condition.

A man inside the home was able to escape the fire. He was hospitalized and is listed in stable condition.

“The fire has not been fully extinguished at this time due to the large amount of contents inside the home,” a fire official tells CBS Philly.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated.

