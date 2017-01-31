ACLU To File Federal Lawsuit After Individuals Detained At Philly Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A federal lawsuit will be filed on Tuesday on behalf of three families that were detained at the Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday.

The ACLU of Pennsylvania told Eyewitness News that their lawyers, HIAS Pennsylvania and the Philadelphia chapter of the American Immigration Lawyers Association will filed the federal lawsuit on Tuesday morning.

The ACLU announced that a press conference will be held including the legal team and Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney. The press conference is set for 11:00 a.m., on Tuesday.

The group will discuss what took place over the weekend which included individuals being detained at the airport and not allowed entry into the United States.

The ACLU says that Kenney and the legal team will be joined by United States based family members of travelers who were affected by President Donald Trump’s order.